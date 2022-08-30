Skaneateles, Auburn prepare zoning for legal cannabis

As New York gets closer to the day when recreational cannabis can be legally sold in the majority of the state, local municipalities are using zoning to clarify where, exactly, those sales can take place.

In the town of Skaneateles, they will only be able take place in highway commercial zoning districts. That's one requirement of a local law for cannabis dispensaries passed Aug. 15 by the town board.

Other requirements will include 2.5 acres of property size, one parking space per 75 square feet of merchandise and operating hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Only when those requirements are met will the town planning board grant dispensaries the special permit they will need to open in Skaneateles, the law says.

Further requirements to minimize the impact of dispensaries on their neighbors may be imposed as well.

"The planning board shall consider the unique potential for excessive traffic, noise, light, glare or other nuisances associated with the retail sale of cannabis products, due to the anticipated high intensity of the use, potential for crowds and long lines," the law says. "The planning board may require additional buffers and screening ... to mitigate the above referenced impacts."

As noted at the town board's Aug. 1 meeting by town attorney Brody Smith, the only highway commercial districts in the town of Skaneateles are on the east and west gateways along Route 20, and a small part of Fennell Street. The latter district, however, does not have any lots large enough to meet the local law's other requirements for dispensaries, Smith added.

The board held a public hearing on the law that lasted from the Aug. 1 meeting through the Aug. 15 meeting. Though the board received substantial feedback on the topic of "opting out" of cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites late last year, little feedback on the new local law was received, town Supervisor Janet Aaron told The Citizen. The town did opt out of consumption sites last year, passing a local law prohibiting them from opening in Skaneateles. The village of Skaneateles, which is not subject to the town's laws, opted out of both types of businesses.

Cannabis queue: Farms, entrepreneurs in Cayuga County area await industry's launch On March 31, 2021, recreational cannabis became legal in the state of New York. Immediately, people 21 and older could possess up to 3 ounces …

The town board passed the new local law unanimously, Aaron said, though planning board member Jill Marshall expressed concern that the law could encourage "strip development in the gateways."

The first dispensary in Skaneateles could open as soon as this year. On Thursday, the state began accepting applications for its first retail licenses. They will be limited to people who have been convicted for a cannabis offense prior to its March 2021 legalization, or people related to someone who has been convicted. Seven of these conditional licenses will be issued in central New York.

Cannabis is already being grown in the town of Skaneateles, and the surrounding area. Farms Breathing Web, Tap Root Fields and 4 Erratic are among those that have been issued conditional cultivation licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management. The office issued its first conditional processing licenses this month, and the 15 recipients include Gen V Labs, of LaFayette.

Those types of cannabis businesses, in addition to retail ones like dispensaries and consumption sites, will be accounted for when the city of Auburn amends its zoning code later this summer.

Stephen Selvek, the city's deputy director of planning and development, presented the amendments to city council at its Aug. 25 meeting. Selvek told The Citizen the amendments are "fairly conservative" because the state has yet to release its final regulations for licensing cannabis businesses. At that point, he continued, any more amendments will be added as needed.

The amendments include the addition of cannabis retail uses to general commercial zoning, and the addition of both retail and consumption sites to highway commercial. Preempted uses to be added include nurseries to commercial greenhouse or heavy commercial, cultivators to heavy commercial or urban agriculture, and processors to light industry or light industrial.

Dispensaries and consumption sites, which the city did not "opt out" of, will be limited to operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., per the amendments. They will also be prohibited from opening within 1,000 feet of another cannabis retail business; 500 feet of a school, nursery school, day care or playground; 300 feet of a single-family, two-family or townhouse residence; and 200 feet of a church.

Selvek said city council will vote to approve the amendments as soon as its Sept. 8 meeting.

"Until we know what the state's going to do, we're taking it conservatively so we don't open up the whole city to those types of uses," he said.