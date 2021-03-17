Skaneateles, Jordan voters choose new mayors

Trustees in the villages of Jordan and Skaneateles will be stepping into the mayoral seat after winning elections on Tuesday.

In the mayor's race in Jordan, Casey Brim received 138 votes to defeat Mark Gustafson, also a village board of trustees member. Brim fills the seat that's been held since 1979 by Richard Platten, who decided not to seek re-election after more than four decades in office. Trustees Karen Simko (142 votes) and Timothy T. Stapleton (161 votes) secured re-election in their uncontested races.

In Skaneateles, current Trustee Mary Sennett won the race to replace Mayor Marty Hubbard, who chose not to run after serving since 2011. Sennett's 649 votes easily topped challenger Zach Ford, who received 193 votes. Edward Evans (734 votes) and Tara Lynn (780 votes) won uncontested races for trustee seats.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the other contested mayoral race that took place Tuesday in the Cayuga County area, incumbent Mayor William Sherman narrowly defeated challenger Shane Ellis, 57-49, in the village of Cayuga. In an uncontested race for two trustee seats, Chris Ryan (86 votes) and Donald Wilson Jr. (77 votes) secured wins.