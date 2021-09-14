Skaneateles requiring village employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

A central New York village is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village of Skaneateles in Onondaga County issued the vaccine mandate on Tuesday. Employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 5.

Skaneateles Mayor Mary Sennett told The Citizen that the village board of trustees felt the requirement was important.

"Health and safety for our community is always foremost," she said. "This is certainly a health and safety issue."

The village has under 15 full-time employees. There is also an unknown number of part-time employees who will be covered by the requirement.

According to the policy, an employee is considered fully vaccinated when they have received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have waited at least two weeks for the vaccination to become fully effective.