Smaller Cayuga County Legislature proposal will be on November ballots

The Cayuga County Legislature has passed a local law to reduce its size from 15 members to 11, but voters will have the final say later this year.

Following a public hearing in which no one spoke, lawmakers on Tuesday night approved the redistricting plan that was first proposed and advanced in April.

The redistricting map eliminates two seats within the city of Auburn and two more outside of the city in the county's 23 towns. Because the law involves removing four districts, it must be approved through a special proposition on the general election ballot in November.

Only two legislators voted against the proposal, Hans Pecher and Lydia Patti Ruffini. Two other legislators, Tricia Kerr and Michael Didio, were absent for the vote.

Reiterating concerns she raised during meetings in April, Ruffini said the elimination of county legislative districts takes away residents' voices by providing less representation on the Legislature. She said her constituents have told her they are against the plan for an 11-person body.

During the roll call vote, Legislators Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Chris Petrus both said they were voting in favor of the law because they believe the county needs to eliminate the weighted voting system that's been in place on the Legislature, and the new map does that.

The current weighted system allocates the voting power individual legislators have based on population within the districts. An 11-member Legislature could operate with a "one person, one vote" system in place.

In other news:

• The position of Cayuga County administrator has officially been abolished.

In a party-line vote, the Legislature adopted a local law that repealed laws passed in 2010 and 2017 that established the day-to-day leadership post. The county experienced significant turnover in that appointed position, and has not filled the position since May 2019.

Democrats said they opposed getting rid of the administrator position because the Legislature has yet to settle on a long-term leadership structure, so they view the abolishment as premature. Republicans said the position's vacancy has created some internal chain-of-command issues that needed to be cleaned up, and they said the Legislature could always reestablish an appointed administrator with a future law should that be the result of the current process underway to evaluate leadership structure forms.

A public hearing on the proposal took place, with only one person speaking on it. Herb Marshall, a former county legislator who was chairperson of the Legislature, said he has never supported the administrator post as written because it has very little power. He suggested the county move toward creating a government charter that could result in an elected executive in charge.

