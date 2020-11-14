So long to the NY Thruway toll workers. These are their stories.

But, she explained, “it was a good job, so people did it.”

Prior to becoming a manager, Bruckman worked in toll booths in Williamsville, Depew, Pembroke, the South Grand Island Bridge and New Rochelle. Most recently, she's overseen tolling plazas across western New York.

In all weather, at all hours, toll collectors are an extra set of eyes on the roads, helping authorities locate vehicles of suspects or people in need, providing directions, sometimes medical aid and even shelter, she said.

There have been medical emergencies, such as the man who walked toward a toll booth while suffering a heart attack, Bruckman said. A toll collector performed CPR until emergency medical services could arrive.

There have been customers who have sought help, with Thruway employees keeping them in their building for a few days, providing them food when they got hungry, she said.

And there have been plenty of good times, too. There are co-workers, many of whom have worked together for 25 years or more, who have become like family.

"We spent our holidays together, our weekends together, we’ve been to weddings, funerals, baptisms – anything you can think of as a group," Bruckman said.