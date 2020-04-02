Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive coronavirus stimulus checks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Social Security beneficiaries won't need to file a tax return to get a stimulus check.

The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service provided clarity Wednesday to a question many beneficiaries have been asking since it was announced they would be eligible to receive stimulus checks.

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump includes checks — formally known as "economic impact payments" — for millions of Americans.

Single income tax filers will get $1,200 checks if their adjusted gross income is less than $75,000 a year. Heads of household will receive $1,200 checks if they earn less than $112,500 annually. Couples filing jointly are eligible for $2,400 checks if their total income is below $150,000.

The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 tax return — if the individual or couple filed already — or 2018.

Social Security beneficiaries weren't sure if they would be eligible for the stimulus checks because they usually don't file tax returns. Initial reports indicated they would be, but then reports emerged that they could receive a check if they filed a "simple" tax return.