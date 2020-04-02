Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive coronavirus stimulus checks

Social Security beneficiaries won't need to file a tax return to get a stimulus check.
The Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service provided clarity Wednesday to a question many beneficiaries have been asking since it was announced they would be eligible to receive stimulus checks.
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump includes checks — formally known as "economic impact payments" — for millions of Americans.
Single income tax filers will get $1,200 checks if their adjusted gross income is less than $75,000 a year. Heads of household will receive $1,200 checks if they earn less than $112,500 annually. Couples filing jointly are eligible for $2,400 checks if their total income is below $150,000.
The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 tax return — if the individual or couple filed already — or 2018.
Social Security beneficiaries weren't sure if they would be eligible for the stimulus checks because they usually don't file tax returns. Initial reports indicated they would be, but then reports emerged that they could receive a check if they filed a "simple" tax return.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Wednesday that won't be the case.
"Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account," Mnuchin said in a statement.
The IRS and Treasury Department will use the information from Form SSA-1099 — a benefit statement sent to Social Security recipients — to send the stimulus payments. For railroad retirees, form RRB-1099 will be used.
The checks must be sent out by the end of the year, but it's expected that they will be distributed over the next several weeks. Mnuchin said last week that he wants to get the checks out in April.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.