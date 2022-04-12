Some contested races for Congress, state Legislature in Cayuga County

With newly drawn congressional and state legislative districts this year, there will be a few uncontested races. But there will be competition in a majority of the new territories.

In the 22nd Congressional District, which includes the city of Auburn and the southern half of Cayuga County, six Democrats filed petitions to qualify for the June 28 primary election: Francis Conole, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts. On the Republican side, there are two candidates — Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams — who submitted petitions.

The winners of the primaries will face each other in the general election. However, Riley also filed petitions to get on the Working Families Party line and Williams will have the Conservative Party line. If they lose their respective primaries, they could continue their campaigns on the minor party lines.

In the 24th Congressional District, which includes northern towns in Cayuga County, two Republicans — U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs and Mario Fratto — filed petitions to get on the primary ballot. According to the state Board of Elections, no Democrats filed. It was expected that a placeholder would submit petitions and Steven Holden, a Democrat who ended his campaign in the 22nd district to run in the 24th, would fill the vacant spot on the ballot.

At the state level, Cayuga County has — barring the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the maps — three state Assembly districts and three state Senate districts.

The 120th Assembly District, which includes the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory, will have one candidate: Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County Republican. No Democrats filed to challenge Barclay.

There will be a contested race in the 126th Assembly District (parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties). Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican, is running for reelection. His challenger is Bruce MacBain, a Democrat.

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Republican, will run unopposed in the 131st Assembly District. The district now includes towns in central and southern Cayuga County.

The race for the 52nd Senate District (the city of Auburn and Cayuga County towns of Owasco and Sennett are in the new district) could be a three-way contest. State Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, is seeking a second term. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott has filed to run on the Republican and Conservative lines, but Justin Coretti has also submitted Conservative petitions. That could set up a Conservative primary in the district.

There will be a rematch in the newly drawn 54th Senate District, which includes nine towns in northern Cayuga County. State Sen. Pam Helming, a Republican, is seeking her fourth term. Her opponent will be Democratic candidate Kenan Baldridge. This will be the third time Baldridge and Helming will face each other in a state Senate election. Baldridge was Helming's opponent in 2016 and 2018. Helming won both elections.

The 59th Senate District includes the southern part of Cayuga County and the incumbent is state Sen. Tom O'Mara. O'Mara, a Republican, will run unopposed.

The primary election will be held June 28, while the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

