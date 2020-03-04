Some NY college study abroad programs suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

State University of New York and City University of New York students studying abroad in five countries will be recalled after the programs have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation of study abroad programs in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea will affect approximately 300 students, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. SUNY and CUNY will arrange return flights for the students.

Chartered flights will transport the students from Italy, Japan and South Korea to Stewart International Airport in Orange County. After their arrival, the students will be screened and moved to dormitories for 14-day quarantines.

During the quarantine period, Cuomo's office said remote course study and other resources will be available to students.

"As we continue to see a rise in cases of novel coronavirus around the world, we are taking every precaution necessary and mobilizing our public health system to protect New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement.

