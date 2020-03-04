Some NY college study abroad programs suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

State University of New York and City University of New York students studying abroad in five countries will be recalled after the programs have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The cancellation of study abroad programs in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea will affect approximately 300 students, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. SUNY and CUNY will arrange return flights for the students.
Chartered flights will transport the students from Italy, Japan and South Korea to Stewart International Airport in Orange County. After their arrival, the students will be screened and moved to dormitories for 14-day quarantines.
During the quarantine period, Cuomo's office said remote course study and other resources will be available to students.
"As we continue to see a rise in cases of novel coronavirus around the world, we are taking every precaution necessary and mobilizing our public health system to protect New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
The study abroad programs in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea were cancelled due to the prevalence of coronavirus in those countries.
The symptoms of coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19, include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. There have been more than 100 cases reported in the U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued warnings urging Americans to avoid nonessential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. There is an alert for travel to Japan which advises Americans to "practice enhanced precautions," such as avoiding contact with sick people and hand-washing for at least 20 seconds at a time.
Coronavirus cases have been reported in several countries throughout the world, but other SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs — for now — won't be suspended.
SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson explained that the decision to cancel study abroad programs in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea came after coordination with the state Department of Health.
"We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today's action may cause, while we work aggressively with all partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities," Johnson said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.