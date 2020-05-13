Some NY prison employees test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

The state hasn't released information about the correctional facilities that have employees who tested positive for COVID-19. DOCCS isn't revealing that information due to security concerns. But the agency is sharing the facility breakdown of cases among the incarcerated population.

There are 438 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19, 14 of whom died. Most of the inmates — 307 — who contracted the virus have recovered.

The prison with the most cases is Fishkill Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley. There have been 89 cases and five deaths reported at the prison.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents correction officers, has advocated for many of the safety measures adopted by DOCCS. However, they are hoping more can be done to protect employees working inside prisons.

NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers told The Citizen last week that one concern is employees who recover from COVID-19 and are ordered back to work, but may have long-term effects of the virus.

"Some of our guys are slipping through the cracks," Powers said. "Even though they don't test positive, there are residual aspects that some are dealing with."

