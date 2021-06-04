Southwest in Syracuse? Schumer hopes to land airline at upstate NY airport

Southwest Airlines flies into and out of every major upstate New York airport — except one.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants that to change.
Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday that he called Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to discuss bringing service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. It's the latest attempt to bring Southwest to the airport serving central New York.
Southwest offers service at airports in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester, but not Syracuse. There are six major airlines that offer service at Syracuse airport: Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and United.
During the call with Kelly, Schumer told the Southwest CEO that establishing service at Syracuse airport would be a win-win. He also highlighted the willingness of central New Yorkers to drive to other airports where Southwest flights are available.
If Southwest comes to Syracuse, Schumer believes it would increase competition and the availability of low-cost flights.
"I've always strived to bring affordable air service to upstate New York because it can lift our local economies and connect our state with the rest of the world," Schumer said. "Like all of us, airlines have spent the last year buckled down. Now we and they are roaring back, and there's no better way for Southwest to profit from the recovery than by building upon its strong brand upstate. Starting new flights from Syracuse will position Southwest perfectly for post-pandemic success."
Brian Parrish, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, confirmed that Kelly and Schumer spoke on Wednesday. He said Kelly "appreciated the conversation and the senator's ongoing support of Southwest Airlines."
"We are always honored by the requests and support we receive for our legendary Southwest hospitality and low fares," Parrish wrote in an email to The Citizen. "While we do not have any announcement regarding new service, Southwest remains committed to operations in New York state, including Southwest's current service at Albany International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the Greater Rochester International Airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport."
Southwest would be a major addition to Syracuse's air carriers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport's leadership discussed their push to bring more airlines to the region.
Jason Terreri, executive director of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, told an audience at Auburn's Wednesday Morning Roundtable in September 2019 that they were having discussions with airlines about adding service at the airport.
Terreri acknowledged that one of the questions they are asked is whether Southwest will add service at Syracuse Hancock airport. He said there were conversations with Southwest and other airlines, but the companies would need to determine the demand before coming to the airport.
"If we can't fill an airplane from a community, the airline isn't going to come," Terreri said.
Schumer has been successful in encouraging airlines to expand service in upstate New York. He played a major role in bringing Southwest to Albany International Airport. In August 2017, he urged JetBlue to add service between Syracuse and Boston. Two weeks later, JetBlue announced it would offer Syracuse-to-Boston flights.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.