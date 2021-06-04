Southwest in Syracuse? Schumer hopes to land airline at upstate NY airport

Southwest Airlines flies into and out of every major upstate New York airport — except one.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants that to change.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday that he called Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to discuss bringing service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. It's the latest attempt to bring Southwest to the airport serving central New York.

Southwest offers service at airports in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester, but not Syracuse. There are six major airlines that offer service at Syracuse airport: Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and United.

During the call with Kelly, Schumer told the Southwest CEO that establishing service at Syracuse airport would be a win-win. He also highlighted the willingness of central New Yorkers to drive to other airports where Southwest flights are available.

If Southwest comes to Syracuse, Schumer believes it would increase competition and the availability of low-cost flights.

