Fire departments in Cayuga County and upstate New York have benefited from two federal grant programs, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Thursday that the funding could end this year if Congress does not act.

The Assistance for Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants help fire departments buy equipment and hire firefighters. The programs were reauthorized in 2017, according to Schumer, but are due to expire at the end of September.

Schumer, who was part of the original group of senators that established the Assistance for Firefighters grant, told reporters during a virtual news conference that the elimination of the programs would devastate upstate New York fire departments.

"Can you imagine millions that firefighters thought they could rely on now suddenly is just a pile of ash?" he said.

Since the programs launched in the early 2000s, upstate New York fire departments have received nearly $700 million, including $23 million last year. In 2021, the city of Auburn received more than $1.5 million in Assistance for Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants to hire five firefighters and buy 38 new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

Schumer's office highlighted other examples of how the programs have supported fire departments across upstate New York, including nearly $8 million that was awarded to the Saratoga Springs and Troy fire departments to hire 30 new firefighters in 2022.

In central New York, the Syracuse Fire Department has received more than $5 million to hire 28 new firefighters. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department in Cayuga County was awarded $546,429 in 2015 to buy a new fire truck.

Politics has played a role in the uncertain fate of the programs. Schumer explained that reauthorization of the grants was initially included in a spending bill at the end of 2022, but Republican senators objected and the language was removed from the final bill.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, has introduced the Fire Grants and Safety Act that would renew the federal grant programs through the 2030 fiscal year and extend the sunset date from 2024 to 2032. The funding level for the two grants would remain at $750 million, according to Schumer, who supports Peters' bill.

"Now we're down to the wire to get this done, but I'm standing with our upstate firefighters and I'm promising them I will not stop until this passes," Schumer said. "When it comes to protecting the firefighters, spare no expense."

Before detailing his push to reauthorize the federal firefighter grant programs, Schumer expressed his condolences to the family of Jason Arno, a Buffalo firefighter who was killed while responding to a blaze in the city on Wednesday.

Schumer called Arno "a hero" who "made the ultimate sacrifice."

"My prayers are with him, his loved ones and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, which is mourning this terrible loss," he said.