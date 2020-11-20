State audit: Locke board has been overcharging taxpayers

In a response to the audit report dated Sept. 29, Locke Acting Supervisor Thane Benson said the town was in general agreement with recommendations and said work to implement a correction plan was underway.

"The town board now has a process in place whereby the budget is given much more scrutiny and the town board is committed to only levying the amount of taxes necessary in order to cover expected budget expenses," Benson wrote.

He also noted that the board dedicated surplus funds toward reserves that will be used on one-time expenses such as energy and code upgrades at town hall, equipment upgrades in the highway department and paying down debt for its water district.

The audit's release follows a change in leadership that took place after auditors finished up their work. Former Supervisor Craig Todd resigned in September, but did not provide any reasons for doing so in his resignation letter. The board appointed Benson, who was Todd's deputy supervisor, to fill in for Todd for the remainder of the term. Benson thanked Todd for his service the community and wished him well during the board's September meeting.

The board explored the public's interest in taking great control over the highway department when it included a non-binding question on this year's general election ballot. It asked if the town should eliminate the elected highway superintendent position and replace it with a highway department leader who would be appointed by the town board. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

