State audit: Locke board has been overcharging taxpayers

State auditors found that the town of Locke has too much money in the bank.
An audit report released Friday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the Locke Town Board's lack of financial management lead to excessive property tax levies.
Auditors examined the town's financial operations from Jan. 1, 2017, through July 14, 2020. A theme throughout their 14-page audit report was what they considered to be a lack of realistic revenue projections and monitoring of actual budgetary results. This critique applied to the town's general operating fund, as well as its highway and water district funds.
The lack of oversight led to fund balances — the amount of revenue collected that exceeded expenses — that were significantly higher than the total amount of expenditures.
For the town's general operating budget, the fund balance at the end of 2019 was $881,182, or 208% of actual expense. The highway fund balance of $623,618 represented 89% of expenditures, and the water district's $272,218 surplus was 536% of its budget.
This excess money means town budgets were levying too much property tax on residents, the audit report said.
Auditors issued a series of recommendations to the town, including adopting policies that lead to realistic estimates when developing budgets, setting up a system to more actively monitor actual budget performance throughout the year, using surplus funds on one-time expenditures, paying down debt or reducing property taxes, and establishing fund balance policies and multi-year budget plans.
In a response to the audit report dated Sept. 29, Locke Acting Supervisor Thane Benson said the town was in general agreement with recommendations and said work to implement a correction plan was underway.
"The town board now has a process in place whereby the budget is given much more scrutiny and the town board is committed to only levying the amount of taxes necessary in order to cover expected budget expenses," Benson wrote.
He also noted that the board dedicated surplus funds toward reserves that will be used on one-time expenses such as energy and code upgrades at town hall, equipment upgrades in the highway department and paying down debt for its water district.
The audit's release follows a change in leadership that took place after auditors finished up their work. Former Supervisor Craig Todd resigned in September, but did not provide any reasons for doing so in his resignation letter. The board appointed Benson, who was Todd's deputy supervisor, to fill in for Todd for the remainder of the term. Benson thanked Todd for his service the community and wished him well during the board's September meeting.
The board explored the public's interest in taking great control over the highway department when it included a non-binding question on this year's general election ballot. It asked if the town should eliminate the elected highway superintendent position and replace it with a highway department leader who would be appointed by the town board. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea.
