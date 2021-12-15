State board reviewing Conquest solar project without local representation

In a letter dated Sept. 21, 2020, the state gave Conquest Town Supervisor Charles Knapp a hard deadline.

He had 15 days to submit nominees for two seats on a state board that has final say for a massive solar farm proposed in his town. The town's elected leader completed his duty, sending four names to state officials four days on Oct. 2.

But more than 14 months later, and with the project's review well underway, those local "ad hoc" seats remain unfilled.

The lack of local representation on the board reviewing the 200-megawatt Garnet Energy Center solar project has generated multiple inquiries to state officials, the latest a letter from state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow. In a Dec. 13 letter addressed to the leaders of the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul, the assemblyman expressed dismay at their failure to appoint any of the local nominees to the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.

"I ask that you slow down the approval of the Garnet Energy Center and allow the Siting Board to reconsider the application once these appointments are made. It is unfair for the town to have no representation on the Siting Board and for this to have taken over a year to get done," he wrote.

Siting boards, not local governments, have final say over whether large power generation project proposals can move forward in New York. According to information provided to Knapp in the original letter directing him to submit nominees, the boards have seven members. Five members are state officials or their designees: the chair of the Department of Public Service, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the Commissioner of Economic Development.

The other two slots are reserved for residents in the municipality where the project is located and are referred to as the board's "ad hoc" members. Under the law, the Assembly speaker and the Senate majority leader are supposed to each make an appointment from the list of nominees submitted, but if they fail to do this within 30 days, the responsibility goes to the governor. If the governor does not take action with 15 days, then the siting board can move forward with its work without any local representatives on board.

That is what has happened so far in Conquest.

On Nov. 1, the siting board formally declared the project's application in compliance with state requirements, a statement that established the deadline for the final decision as Nov. 1, 2022.

The project, proposed by Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, would include solar panels and buffer areas spread across 2,289 acres of leased, privately owned land in the town. In addition the solar panels, it would include a 20-megawatt storage facility that would feed an existing New York Power Authority transmission line. The project has encountered resistance from many local residents concerned about its impact on the town's rural character and the environment.

Hochul's office has not provided a response to an inquiry from The Citizen on the ad hoc appointment process, which would have become the governor's office's responsibility when Gov. Andrew Cuomo was still in office.

According to Manktelow's recent letter, the lack of local appointments to the siting board has been brought to state officials' attention by at least two other officials. State Sen. Pam Helming sent correspondence on the matter Aug. 20, and Conquest Town Attorney Norman J. Chirco sent a letter Sept. 27.

Manktelow said lack of local representation in Conquest highlights a major flaw in the state's energy siting law. He has co-sponsored legislation that would require ad hoc appointments be made before the siting board could establish a quorum for its meetings and official decisions.

