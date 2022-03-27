State DEC, agriculture officials raise concerns about Conquest solar project

Scientists with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets recently testified about shortcomings they see in the massive solar farm proposal in northern Cayuga County.

The expert direct testimony was submitted on March 10 to the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which will make the final decision on the project application from Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources. That company wants to build a 200-megawatt solar power facility in a project area of about 1,900 acres.

The project would be located completely within the town of Conquest. While the town does not have authority to approve or reject the proposal, it has been working to bring residents' concerns to the siting board's and NextEra's attention. The next major event involving town government is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, when the town planning board will hold a special meeting to provide residents an opportunity to bring specific concerns forward.

The NextEra project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

As part of the state siting board's review process, direct testimony from a number of state experts was submitted this month. NextEra has a little more than a month to submit rebuttal testimony, with an evidentiary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 3. The siting board has until Nov. 1 to make a final decision on the project application.

Direct testimony filed March 10 with the siting board includes concerns expressed by Michael Saviola, an associate environmental analyst with the state Department of Agriculture & Markets. The agency reviews large-scale solar farms for the impact they would have on the state's inventory of productive farmland.

In his analysis of the Conquest project, Saviola said not enough was done to reduce the acreage of productive farmland the project would take out. NextEra has secured leases with landowners, including farmers, for its project. The most recently updated application said the project would impact 751 acres of agricultural land.

Saviola, though, said that figure does not include farmland that would become non-productive indirectly, and he noted that much the impacted land in Conquest has high-quality soil for growing crops.

"Areas located outside of fenced areas will likely become fallow or orphaned as a result of screening requirements and setbacks," he said. "This will eliminate crop production on nearly 1,000 acres of agricultural lands for a minimum of 30 years-worth of crop yields from some of the most productive farmland soils in the state."

The anticipated useful life of the solar array is 30 years, at which time it would be decommissioned. NextEra has pointed to this aspect of the project in stating the agricultural impact would be temporary. Saviola challenged that assertion.

"A 30-year loss of the production of crops, livestock and livestock products constitutes a long-term conversion to a nonagricultural use and a long-term loss of food production," he said.

He urged NextEra to make changes to its plans to reduce the impact.

Additional testimony recommending changes come from the state DEC. Jean Foley and Matthew Walter, biologists with the agency's Division of Fish and Wildlife, expressed concerns about the impact the solar farm would have on wetlands in the area, saying NextEra's application does not do enough to avoid and/or mitigate the effects.

"Due to (NextEra's) failure to (1) properly characterize the extent of impacts to wetlands and adjacent areas; (2) consider any avoidance and minimization measures; and (3) propose any mitigation for unavoidable impacts, the project currently does not meet (wetland protection) standards," they testified.

Testimony raising concerns about wildlife and socioeconomic impacts was also submitted by multiple representatives and consultants with the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, a community organization formed to oppose the project.

On the other hand, a state DEC wildlife expert testified that project does comply with standards protecting endangered species that could be found in the area. In addition, a team of state Department of Public Service officials concluded in their review that NextEra's current proposal has made sufficient changes to address their previously raised concerns. DPS provides staff support to the siting board.

As the state review of the project continues, a major local government event will take place Tuesday.

The special meeting of the Conquest Planning Board is scheduled for two sessions, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Conquest Municipal Building on Fuller Road.

In an announcement about the meeting, the planning board said these sessions will provide residents and property owners an opportunity "to communicate concerns/issues directly to the project owner (Garnet)."

The board said there will be a process for getting feedback to the concerns raised, but that the meeting does not "guarantee that a concern/issue will be resolved."

Questions about the special meeting can be sent to the planning board at townofconquestplanningboard@gmail.com.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.