State hearing set this week for large-scale solar farm proposal in Cayuga County

A significant step in the state's review of a massive solar farm proposal for northern Cayuga County takes place this week when the board that decides if the project can move forward holds an evidentiary hearing.
The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has scheduled the hearing to start Friday morning. It will be held via web conference and teleconference.
The evidentiary hearing follows back-and-forth filings made by state agencies, a concerned citizens group and the project's developer, Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources. The company wants to build a 200-megawatt solar power facility in a project area of about 1,900 acres that would be located completely within the town of Conquest. The town does not have authority to approve or reject the proposal.
In a filing made with the notice for Friday's hearing, the siting board said that several parties with an official role in the review, including the town of Conquest, have not signed off on all or parts of the energy company's latest plan revisions that were meant to address concerns about the project's impact.
People are also reading…
The purpose of Friday's hearing, according to the siting board, is to admit evidence into the record for the board to use in making its final decision.
Both the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets submitted expert testimony in March that raised concerns about the proposal. NextEra filed rebuttal testimony to those agencies, as well as to the experts from the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, which is a group of local residents opposing the project. The coalition has informed the siting board that intends to cross-examine the expert who provided testimony in March for the state agriculture department, which is the only cross-examination from earlier testimony expected, according to the siting board.
The NextEra project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.
The siting board has until Nov. 1 to make a final decision on the project application. Friday's hearing, which could run for multiple business days, is the final scheduled public hearing on the matter, according to the board's procedural schedule. Parties will have an opportunity to file more briefs on the matter in June.