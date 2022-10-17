State Legislature candidate forums to air in Cayuga County this week

With Election Day just three weeks away, local televised forums will air this week for candidates in races for the state Assembly and Senate.

The 48th Senate forum with Democratic Sen. Rachel May and Republican Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott for the newly drawn district will air on Tuesday. Attorney Justin Corretti, running on the Conservative Party ballot, cannot participate due to work commitments.

The forum first airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12, and will be shown again at 8 p.m. Thursday. Additional replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 will air at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. via Auburn Regional Media Access.

Also on Tuesday will be a rebroadcast of the hour-long "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” with 24th Congressional District candidate Steven Holden that was recorded last week. Holden is running against US Rep. Claudia Tenney in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, in which US Rep. John Katko now represents Cayuga County.

Tenney did not respond to an invitation to participate in a candidate forum last week. As per past practice with the debate series, if one candidate agrees to appear and the other declines or does not respond, an hour-long interview occurs with Cosentino asking questions.

Thursday will feature the 126th Assembly forum with incumbent Republican Assemblyman John Lemondes Jr. facing Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain, a retired educator.

The forum airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. via ARMA.

The forums will also be available for viewing on demand at auburnpub.com.

Questions will be asked at both forums by The Citizen's Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer and Cosentino will moderate.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The shows and forums are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the college’s Telecom/Media Department students.