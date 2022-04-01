State of Cayuga County: Gould outlines major decisions coming for legislators

The 2022 State of Cayuga County presentation covered a wide range of issues facing county government, but it also had a central theme — change.

From a long rundown of new people in key leadership positions to an overview of some big votes ahead for the county's lawmakers, Legislature Chairperson David Gould's virtual presentation Wednesday for the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce was filled with examples the county being in the middle of significant transformation.

Gould, the former sheriff who was elected to the Legislature for the first time last fall and then was elevated to the chairperson's office by his legislative colleagues at the start of the year, began his presentation with slides showing new department heads who have taken over in the past year.

New leaders are in place at several county government departments, including human resources, social services, mental health, veterans services, information technology, parks and trails, weights and measures, and real property, as well as the newly created finance department.

In addition, the county has a newly elected treasurer in place and an acting district attorney, along with six legislators who were sworn in for their first terms in office three months ago.

But the new faces don't get a break from helping the county Legislature make some major decisions that have been looming for several years. Those include redistricting for the county Legislature itself, the long-term form of government the county will adopt and the future of the downtown Cayuga County Office Building.

With redistricting, Gould said the county elections commissioners have been busy preparing options for the Legislature to consider about how they will reconfigure existing districts. The county must get back in compliance with the state's "substantial population equality" law that says no district can be more than 5% larger or smaller than the rest.

Options could include changes in the number of legislative districts, which have been at 15 for decades. Gould said nine, 11 and 13 districts are all possible options.

Simultaneously with that, the county Legislature aims to make a decision on whether to change its form of government to a charter, which would likely lead to establishing an elected county executive to run day-to-day operations. Gould said a charter committee has been formed, and it will need to work quickly to get a recommendation to the full Legislature in time for a charter to be on the ballot for the fall general election.

New leadership post divides Cayuga County Legislature Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman thought last week's meeting was going to finish a bipartisan process started more …

"By August we have to make a decision," Gould said. "Certainly the public will be educated as we go along with this."

The chairperson also addressed the future of the Cayuga County Office Building, which has been in need of major renovation for years. Last year's Legislature voted to hire an engineering firm do a thorough facility needs assessment, and that work is well underway, Gould said.

Options that the Legislature might consider include a major renovation of the existing downtown Auburn building (including a possible expansion), constructing a new facility or re-purposing a different facility.

Gould noted that the office building question has been around since he started the first of his three four-year terms as sheriff.

'We've got to get it right': Cayuga County Office Building's fate could be decided soon The future of the downtown Cayuga County Office Building — a discussion topic in the county Legislature for more than a decade — soon could be…

"This problem was talked about in 2006, and here we are in 2022, and nothing has been done about it," Gould said. "We'll definitely have something by the end of the year in progress."

Gould also outlined the Legislature's progress in spending the nearly $14.9 million due to the county government through the federal American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in 2021.

Following a series of approvals at last month's meeting, the Legislature has now allocated about 50% of the total funding available. All of the funding must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

In addition to Gould, Cayuga County's planning and economic development director, Stephen Lynch, presented an update on a number of county projects and initiatives, including renovations and building projects at county parks, farmland protection programs, renewable energy proposal reviews and numerous town and village revitalization and comprehensive plans.

He also covered the county's efforts related to Owasco Lake's water quality. The years-long process of working with the state to form a Nine Element Watershed Plan for the lake is in its final stages, with a presentation to the public expected this spring and completion in August.

Lynch also lamented that the revised watershed rules and regulations sent to the state Department of Health in 2020 by the city of Auburn and town of Owasco, the lake's water purveyors, have yet to be acted on.

"We're being told we're going to get an answer in the coming months," he said.

After Lynch passed the presentation back to Gould, the chairperson noted the impressive scope of the work that's been completed or underway by county government.

Auburn, Owasco call on Hochul to help with Owasco Lake Watershed rule approval The governments for Auburn and Owasco are formally reaching out to Gov. Kathy Hochul to request assistance in expediting the state approval pr…

"This county is in great shape," he said. "We're working hard for all of our citizens to make it a better place to live."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.