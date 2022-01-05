State of the State 2022: Hochul eyes NY clean hydrogen hub in Auburn, other cities

Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 legislative agenda includes the pursuit of a federal clean hydrogen hub in New York with regional locations across the state, including Auburn.

Hochul, according to the State of the State booklet released in advance of her address on Wednesday, will direct three agencies — Empire State Development, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the New York Power Authority — to establish a green hydrogen hub in New York and compete for a share of more than $8 billion in federal funding.

The federal infrastructure legislation signed by President Joe Biden in November sets aside the funding for the creation of four clean hydrogen hubs. According to the law, the energy secretary will solicit proposals for the hubs and set a deadline for submissions. Within one year, at least four hubs will be selected.

There are criteria for the proposed hubs, including geographic diversity — each hub "shall be located in a different region of the United States," the law states — and feedstock diversity. Under the latter, hubs should demonstrate how clean hydrogen can be produced from other sources, including renewable energy and fossil fuels.

According to the Department of Energy, the clean hydrogen hubs are part of a $21.5 billion investment in clean energy demonstration and research hubs that aim to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

"With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, America's scientists and researchers will have the resources they need to demonstrate these clean energy breakthroughs and prove them out at scale," the department said.

In New York, Hochul's clean hydrogen hub proposal would feature regional locations across the state, including sites in Albany, Auburn, Buffalo and New York City. In addition to the federal funding available, a minimum of $1 billion in non-federal private and public monies will be invested in the research centers.

Hochul made clean hydrogen a focal point of her State of the State agenda. She wants the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the state Department of Public Service and NYSERDA to develop clean hydrogen regulations. She also supports the establishment of green hydrogen microgrids, which could serve as backup electricity sources during power outages.

Hochul's plans also include $27 million for hydrogen innovation, a green hydrogen prize program to support companies looking to expand in New York, and a green hydrogen demonstration for district heating and cooling.

"With green hydrogen — proudly made in New York — our state can power more neighborhoods with clean energy day and night, while creating yet more jobs in a high-growth industry," Hochul writes in her State of the State book.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

