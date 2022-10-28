State officials standing by to help New Yorkers who have problems voting

The state Attorney General's Office is opening its Election Protection Hotline to help resolve issues encountered by voters.

According to a news release, the hotline will be available during the early voting period and on Election Day "to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place."

Voters that experience problems can report issues by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. A guide addressing frequently asked questions to assist voters is also available online.

The telephone hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 6, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Written requests for election-related assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form or via email. Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by attorneys and staff of the Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Office said that it has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012 and that during previous elections, has fielded hundreds — sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The office has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

“The right to vote is the very foundation of our democracy,” said Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “My office will always defend New Yorkers’ access to the ballot box, and I will ensure every voter’s right to be heard in the halls of power. Our election protection hotline is here to help voters address challenges and provide helpful guidance, whether they’re voting absentee, during early voting, or on Election Day.”