State party overrules Cayuga, Onondaga Conservatives, backs Julie Abbott for NY Senate

Conservatives in Cayuga and Onondaga counties did not endorse Julie Abbott to challenge Democratic state Sen. John Mannion in the 52nd Senate District.

But in an unusual move, the state Conservative Party ignored the local recommendation and authorized Abbott, R-Skaneateles, to run on its ballot line.

Because the 52nd district crosses county lines — parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties are in the district — the state party's executive committee has the final say. Jerry Kassar, who chairs the state Conservative Party, told The Citizen he interviewed Abbott for an hour and a half. After that exchange and assurances from state Senate GOP leaders, he felt the party should endorse Abbott.

"Leaving the line blank there is a real, real benefit to the Senate Democrats and all their policies," Kassar said. "Julie is a serious candidate with a lot of potential, a history of vote-getting, a recognizable name and I'm very comfortable that she will be competitive, make the Conservative Party proud and hopefully end up in Albany."

Conservative Party leaders in Cayuga and Onondaga counties are unhappy with the decision.

Cayuga County Conservative Party Chairman David Pappert said after both county committees interviewed Abbott, neither was comfortable allowing her to run on the party's ballot line. One factor in the decision was Abbott's responses on questionnaires when she sought the Conservative line for her Onondaga County Legislature bids.

According to Pappert and Onondaga County Conservative Chairman Bernie Ment, Abbott stated her support for abortion rights, opposes cutting federal funding for sanctuary cities and supports red flag gun laws — the Conservative Party opposes abortion, supports slashing federal funding for sanctuary cities and supports gun rights.

Regarding Abbott's pro-choice position and support for funding Planned Parenthood, Ment told The Citizen, "Is that not a red flag against the Conservative ideal?" Pappert said his committee was "quite shocked" at her abortion stance.

"We want voters in Cayuga County and Onondaga County to know that when you vote for a Conservative-endorsed candidate, they ought not to be in support of those types of things," Pappert added.

But Abbott's views did not prevent her from running on the Conservative line in 2021 when she was reelected to represent the Onondaga County Legislature's 6th district. She did not have the line when she first ran in 2019.

In an interview with The Citizen, Abbott described herself as "socially moderate."

"I'm a female. I have children. I care about all people, regardless of sexual orientation, skin color and wealth level," she said. "If that is offensive to people, then so be it."

If she defeats Mannion, she said she will have a voting record and then "actions speak for themselves."

With local committees rejecting Abbott, a potential primary challenger emerged. Justin Coretti, an Auburn attorney, filed petitions to force a Conservative primary. However, his petitions arrived after the April 11 deadline. A state Board of Elections spokesman confirmed that the petitions were filed late and are expected to be ruled invalid by commissioners at a May 2 meeting. He could appeal that ruling in court.

While it appears that Abbott will have the line without opposition, there are individuals on both sides who are unhappy with how this played out.

Abbott accused local party leaders of sexism. She believes she was treated differently because she is a woman. Pappert thinks it was a "hostile act" by the state party to override the recommendation made by the local committees.

There may be unsettled issues related to the endorsement, but Kassar supports Abbott. He said he spoke with Chris Kendall, who is a regional vice chair and leader of the Madison County Conservative Party, and Kendall told him he supports the state party's decision.

When the state executive committee voted to back Abbott, Kassar said there was no opposition.

"Since I knew she would be running against Mannion, who has an 18% rating from the Conservative Party, I thought this all lined up as the right thing for the state party to do versus having a blank line," he said.

Mannion, D-Geddes, is running for a second term in the newly drawn 52nd district. The district is comprised of 10 towns in Onondaga County and part of Syracuse, along with the city of Auburn and towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County.

Democrats have a 17,000-voter advantage over Republicans in the new district. The Conservative Party has 3,714 active voters, according to the state's enrollment numbers.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

