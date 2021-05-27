State reps: If Onondaga County won't expand early voting, we'll pass legislation

Mannion, a Democrat who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, compared how the counties he represents fared during early voting in 2020. While Onondaga had six early voting sites for 319,000 registered voters — one for every 53,166 voters — Cayuga had three for about 50,000 voters.

Onondaga County had the fewest early voting sites among the most populous counties in the state.

"There were long lines, long waits and I personally heard of people in line for early voting for more than two hours," he said. "That's a problem."

May, a Syracuse Democrat who serves on the state Senate Elections Committee, said that a site like OCC is an "obvious place" to host early voting. There might not be a large student population on campus, but its location would make it appealing for people who drive by the college on their daily commute.

She also touted the cost-effectiveness of expanding early voting options. Mannion cited Czarny, who said that it could actually save the county money instead of incurring additional expenses due to long lines at existing sites.

Magnarelli, D-Geddes, questioned whether the Republicans who oppose additional early voting options are against voting. He thinks that expanding the number of sites from six to 10 is a "commonsense approach."