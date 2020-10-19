State Senate debates set for this week in Cayuga County

Candidates in a pair of contested state Senate races that include Cayuga County will be in Auburn this week for televised debates.

A forum for the state Senate 51st District will be produced by telecommunications students at Cayuga Community College and first shown on Spectrum cable channel 12 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Democrat Jim Barber and Republican Peter Oberacker will be asked questions by The Citizen's executive editor, Jeremy Boyer, with Guy Cosentino moderating. The two candidates are running to replace longtime state Sen. James Seward, who decided against seeking re-election this year. A replay of that forum will be available on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, and at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Access Media feed.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the candidates for the state Senate 50th District will take part in a CCC student-produced debate. Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna are facing off to fill a seat vacated at the start of 2020 when ex-Sen. Robert Antonacci was sworn into an elected state Supreme Court seat. This forum will be replayed at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the ARMA feed channels, as well as at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, on Spectrum 12.