State worker earned $231K in overtime alone in 2019

ALBANY — One state worker last year logged 3,600 hours of overtime last year — an additional 69 hours a week — that brought her $231,000 in overtime payments alone,

The worker, Denise Williams, a security training assistant at the Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center in Manhattan, ended up making nearly $322,000 in earnings in 2019, including the most in overtime of any state worker in New York, records showed.

It was the second year in a row she topped the overtime earners list, the records obtained by the USA TODAY Network New York through a Freedom of Information request showed.

In 2018, Williams registered 3,560 hours of overtime, leading to $200,000 in overtime alone. She could not be reached for comment Thursday at the center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three state workers raked in more than 3,000 hours in overtime in 2019, prompting Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to caution state agencies to take care when allowing overtime.

"All of the state's top overtime earners work at state medical or correctional facilities, working thousands of additional hours in overtime," DiNapoli said in a statement.

"We need to make sure agencies are managing overtime efficiently and not putting staff or patients in danger as they clock in so many extra hours."