Statewide elected official, top CNY Democrat endorse Dia Carabajal for NY Assembly

Dia Carabajal picked up two major endorsements in her bid for the 126th Assembly District seat.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and state Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, who also serves as chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, are supporting Carabajal, D-Auburn, in the 126th district, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
DiNapoli, who is the longest-serving statewide elected official, says Carabajal is the right person to represent the 126th.
"Dia is a stalwart advocate for the environment with an impressive background as a fiscally responsible school board member and city councilor," DiNapoli said.
Before running for state Assembly, Carabajal — a lifelong educator — was an Auburn city councilor and served on the Auburn school board. DiNapoli joins other prominent Democrats supporting Carabajal, including both of New York's U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter and Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli.
If Carabajal is elected, she will join Hunter as a member of central New York's state legislative delegation.
"Dia's spent over 30 years as an educator," Hunter said in a statement. "Her years of governing experience will allow her to hit the ground running in Albany. She's already delivered for the city of Auburn working to secure Downtown Revitalization Initiative economic grant money, now she's going to deliver for the entire 126th Assembly District in Albany."
Carabajal is running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, a Republican. Finch announced in February that he wouldn't seek reelection this year.
Along with Carabajal, Republican candidate John Lemondes is in the race. Lemondes, a farmer who lives in LaFayette and a U.S. Army veteran, launched his campaign in March and won the GOP primary election in June.
Republicans hold an enrollment advantage in the district, and Lemondes is the favorite to win. But Democrats are hoping to pick up the seat that has been GOP stronghold.
