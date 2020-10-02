Statewide elected official, top CNY Democrat endorse Dia Carabajal for NY Assembly

Dia Carabajal picked up two major endorsements in her bid for the 126th Assembly District seat.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and state Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, who also serves as chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, are supporting Carabajal, D-Auburn, in the 126th district, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.

DiNapoli, who is the longest-serving statewide elected official, says Carabajal is the right person to represent the 126th.

"Dia is a stalwart advocate for the environment with an impressive background as a fiscally responsible school board member and city councilor," DiNapoli said.

Before running for state Assembly, Carabajal — a lifelong educator — was an Auburn city councilor and served on the Auburn school board. DiNapoli joins other prominent Democrats supporting Carabajal, including both of New York's U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter and Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli.

If Carabajal is elected, she will join Hunter as a member of central New York's state legislative delegation.