Stefanik wants Biden administration to unilaterally reopen U.S.-Canada border

If the two countries can't agree on a plan, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik thinks President Joe Biden's administration should take unilateral action to reopen the U.S.-Canadian border.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. It will remain closed through June 21 after the restrictions were extended for another month.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the border won't reopen until 75% of Canadians have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 58% of Canadians have received the first shot.

Stefanik, whose northern New York district borders Canada, doesn't believe the U.S. should wait for Canada to reach that benchmark. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she urged him to unilaterally lift the prohibition on non-essential from Canada into the U.S.

She also critiqued the inconsistencies in the countries' travel restrictions. Americans can't fly into Canada, but Canadians can fly into the U.S. Canadians can travel into the U.S. to get vaccinated, while fully vaccinated Americans aren't allowed to quarantine on properties they own in Canada. Canada is allowing family members to see each other, but the U.S. lacks a similar policy.