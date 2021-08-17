Sterling town board candidates to meet with water protection group

Candidates running for Sterling Town Council seats in this year's election will participate in a forum organized by a group of residents concerned about the impact A commercial water bottling business could have on the area.

Sterling Water Stewards has organized the candidate forum that will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Fair Haven Fire Hall. The group said town board candidates Joan Kelley, Charles Krul, Michele McIntyre and Caren Thompson have agreed to take part. Kelley, McIntrye and Thompson are vying for two four-year terms, while Krul is running unopposed to fill out a term that expires in 2023. Sterling Water Stewards said on its website that Scott Crawford, the current town supervisor who is running unopposed for that seat, did not respond to its forum invitation.

Since a western New York-based developer, Acquest Development, in 2020 acknowledged its interest in building a water bottling plant on land it purchased on state Route 104A, Sterling Water Stewards has been advocating for the town to adopt laws that would protect the existing aquifers in the area that supply municipal water districts and private wells.