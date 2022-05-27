Steve Wells wins backing of GOP chairs in Syracuse-area race for Congress

The four Republican chairs in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District are supporting Steve Wells to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. John Katko.

The GOP chairs — Benedicte Doran (Onondaga County), Pete Sobel (Oneida County), Todd Rouse (Madison County) and Fred Beardsley (Oswego County) — believe that Wells, R-Cazenovia, is the best candidate in the race.

Wells is a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation, a company based in the Syracuse area. He is also a former prosecutor — he was an assistant criminal district attorney in Fort Worth, Texas.

"As someone who has prosecuted hardened criminals along the border and built a thriving business here in Syracuse, Steve has impressive real-world experience, conservative credentials, and is prepared to put a check on Joe Biden's failed agenda," Doran said.

Beardsley thinks Wells is a "terrific fit" for the new district. A court-appointed special master drew the new map, which includes all of Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties. It also includes Oneida Lake, which is partly in Oswego County.

Former President Joe Biden won the district with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020. Democrats will have an enrollment advantage in the district, largely due to Onondaga County. There are more GOP voters than Democrats in Madison and Oneida counties.

Despite the voter enrollment edge for Democrats, the 22nd can be a winnable seat for Republicans. Katko, R-Camillus, showed how Republicans can win despite there being more Democratic voters. In the former 24th district, he was elected in 2014 and won three reelection bids. In all but one of his races, he won by double digits.

Katko announced in January that he will not run for reelection this year.

With Katko's exit, other Republicans sought to succeed him. Before the map was redrawn for a final time, there were two Republicans in the field — Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and tech entrepreneur Brandon Williams, who lives in Cayuga County.

When Sigler and Williams launched their campaigns, they were running in a district that was comprised of all or parts of eight counties, including part of Cayuga and all of Onondaga and Tompkins.

Since the new map was released on Saturday, Sigler has ended his campaign. Williams, whose home is in the new 24th district, decided to continue his bid for the 22nd district seat. Members of Congress do not have to live in the districts they represent.

But Wells has quickly picked up support from Republican leaders and appears to be the clear favorite for the nomination. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"As a former prosecutor and successful local entrepreneur, Steve Wells is promising to put an end to one-party rule in Washington and push conservative solutions that benefit Oneida County residents," Sobel said. "Steve's platform is sure to resonate with those in Oneida County who want to restore public safety, secure our borders, and put an end to out-of-control spending."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

