Steve Williams: 'Spoiler' or afterthought in race for Congress?

The Working Families Party has sent at least two mailers to voters in the 24th Congressional District. One mailer compares the party's endorsed candidate, Dana Balter, to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
On the other side of the same mailer, it states that "On issue after issue, there's one clear choice for working families: Democrat Dana Balter." In the corner of the mailer, it reminds voters that Balter, D-Syracuse, has the party's endorsement.
But when voters fill out their absentee ballot or vote in person, they will find three candidates on the ballot in the 24th district. While Balter has the support of the Working Families Party, another candidate — Syracuse attorney Steve Williams — will appear on the party's ballot line.
Williams is on the ballot because of a successful challenge led by former Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey. Williams intended to be a placeholder on the Working Families line for the winner of the Democratic primary.
New York has a fusion voting system, which allows candidates to run on multiple party lines. The Working Families Party typically endorses Democratic candidates in congressional, state legislative and local races.
In the 24th district, the plan backfired. Dadey and the GOP argued that the Working Families Party didn't have a quorum when it nominated Williams for a judicial seat — a move that would free up the party's line for Balter. A state Supreme Court judge sided with the Republicans and restored Williams as the Working Families candidate in the 24th district.
Because Williams hasn't campaigned for the seat — he has endorsed Balter — it's unknown what impact, if any, he'll have on one of the most competitive congressional races in the country.
A new poll released by Siena College and Syracuse.com shows that Williams would receive 5% of the vote. According to the poll's crosstabs, 4% of Democrats and 2% of Republicans would vote for Williams. But even Siena pollster Steve Greenberg acknowledged that it's not clear how many votes he will receive and whether that will hurt Balter or Katko.
"At this stage, it certainly appears possible that Katko or Balter could win without getting 50% of the vote," Greenberg said.
Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University and host of "The Campbell Conversations," explained that because it's expected to be a close race between Balter and Katko — they are tied at 45% in the new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll — Williams could affect the outcome "if he tends to draw more heavily on voters who, if forced to choose between the two major party candidates, would have chosen one candidate more than the other."
But, he added, there is a question of whether that will happen in this race and which candidate, Balter or Katko, would benefit in that scenario.
There are voters who could choose Williams for different reasons, according to Reeher.
"First, there may be some voters in the middle who are just very turned off by the barrage of attack ads from both sides," he wrote in an email to The Citizen. "In terms of Katko v. Balter, these voters may split about evenly as a group, and many might have not voted for this particular office if there wasn't a third party alternative ... So the 'protest' in that case may be over the campaign itself."
Reeher also outlined scenarios in which Williams could take votes from Balter and Katko. There may be voters who supported Katko in the past but now won't vote for him because he has endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection. These voters are looking for an alternative, but may think Balter is too progressive.
There are potential Balter voters, Reeher said, who could go to Williams — voters who would've supported a moderate Democrat because they are unhappy with Trump and the GOP.
While Williams picks up support in the public polls, it's possible that it's overstating his impact on the race. Siena surveyed 558 likely voters, which means that 28 people said they are voting for Williams.
"We'd need to find a lot more of them to reliably know their motivations," Reeher said. "And for most voters, Williams is a distant name. You'd have to be pretty tuned in to remember him from a weak performance in a past primary. (Williams was a Democratic congressional candidate in 2016.) Third party support often drops off considerably in the actual election."
The results on election night will show what effect Williams had on the congressional race. Until then, Democrats and the Working Families Party — who are concerned that he could unintentionally cost them a prime opportunity to win the seat — are reminding voters that Balter is their choice in the 24th district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.