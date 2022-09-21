Steven Holden thinks unions, women can help him upset Claudia Tenney for Congress

Steven Holden knows the numbers.

The 24th Congressional District is considered a solid Republican race, according to Cook Political Report. GOP voters outnumber Democrats by more than 75,000. Former President Donald Trump won the district with 59% of the vote in 2020.

Holden, a Democrat, is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. Tenney has Trump's endorsement, is an incumbent and the heavy favorite to win the 24th district, which extends from western New York to the North Country. All of Cayuga County is in the new district.

How can Holden win this race? He thinks there are three groups that could help him pull off a major upset.

Unions are backing Holden. The New York State AFL-CIO has endorsed the Camillus Democrat, who lives outside of the district but decided to run in NY-24 before it was redrawn for the final time. Other labor organizations, such as the Communication Workers of America and United Auto Workers, are supporting him.

Holden told The Citizen that he's had conversations with union workers who flipped to the Republican Party. His hope is that he can bring them back into the Democratic fold for the 2022 election.

Women are another key demographic for Holden, who believes that abortion rights will be a major issue in the 24th district race. The election is being held on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. In a year that Republicans are expected to pick up House seats and possibly retake the majority, abortion looms as an issue that could limit their electoral success.

"There are Republican women and independent women, some who don't vote, that are making the choice decision ... as a huge issue," Holden said, adding that pro-choice groups are putting up yard signs next to his.

Holden also believes he can win over veterans since he is one of them. He is an Army veteran who served four combat tours, two in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. The district is home to Fort Drum, a major Army base.

Veterans, Holden says, don't vote red or blue. "They vote green," he continued.

Beyond winning over certain groups, Holden thinks there are a few issues that can help him overcome Tenney's built-in advantage. In addition to abortion rights, he believes supporting democracy is a top issue. He criticized Tenney's support for Trump, who was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and is now under investigation for his handling of classified documents.

"We have to protect the rule of law," Holden said.

Hydrofracking, a form of natural gas drilling, is also high on Holden's list. Tenney has proposed a bill that would force New York to lift its fracking ban or risk losing federal funding.

Holden, an Oklahoma native, said his home state has seen the effects of hydrofracking. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 2% of earthquakes reported in Oklahoma are due to hydraulic fracturing operations.

In the Finger Lakes region, Holden thinks hydrofracking could have a major impact on the environment. That would harm the lakes, which are drinking water sources for many communities, and farms that rely on the land and water for animals and crops.

"If you get that into the water supply, that is going to be devastating for this district and the entire state," he said. "That's going to raise everybody's food prices."

Holden will appear on the Democratic line in the 24th district. Tenney has the Republican and Conservative lines.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.