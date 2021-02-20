'Still with him': John Katko gets support from GOP, other groups after impeaching Trump

It can be lonely for a Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Some GOP members of Congress have been censured by their party. There have been threats that they won't be nominated again or they will face a primary election.
U.S. Rep. John Katko hasn't faced any formal condemnation for being one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for the article of impeachment against Trump. But there has been criticism from some central New York Republicans and Conservative Party leaders, some of whom think that the parties should endorse a different candidate for the 2022 election.
It's a vocal group, but it's unclear whether they are in the majority. There was an attempt at a Cayuga County Republican Committee meeting Saturday to censure Katko, R-Camillus, for his impeachment vote. But more than two-thirds of the committee voted to toss the motion. The censure resolution didn't get a vote.
Even as some party leaders and constituents on social media say they will no longer support Katko, there are others who not only continue to back the four-term congressman but believe he made the right decision to support impeachment.
Michael Luber, who has chaired Katko's hometown GOP committee in the town of Camillus for nearly 10 years, was horrified by what he was on Jan. 6. The rioters who stormed the Capitol acted like animals, he says.
He also recognizes the role Trump played in inciting the attack, not only with his comments at a rally before the mob rushed the Capitol but with his repeated claims of election fraud. For months after Election Day, Trump made false claims about voter fraud and other irregularities. Several courts threw out his legal challenges. Katko was among those who said the now-former president lacked evidence.
"How can anyone say that Trump did not cause this or did not have a hand in causing it or did not anger the crowd? How can anyone think that?" Luber said in an interview with The Citizen. "I have to take a stand like John did, and I'm proud of that stand. I think that it's just too bad that people actually believe that Trump did nothing wrong. It blows my mind."
Luber has supported Katko since the congressman's first campaign in 2014. He knows he's been attacked by some in the party for his impeachment vote. But he thinks Katko did the right thing.
"I am a full-fledged supporter of John Katko and I know a lot of people are angry with him. You can't believe the amount of phone calls that I've gotten from people saying they want him removed immediately. They have the right to think that. He's willing to face all the support and all the criticism because he believes in what he did."
Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore continues to support Katko, too. Lattimore, a Republican, was at a portion of the county GOP's meeting on Saturday but wasn't present for the discussion about Katko.
According to sources with knowledge of the meeting, Katko explained his vote. But he also outlined his priorities for his fourth term.
Lattimore is focused more on the latter. He said he wants to work with Katko on issues affecting Cayuga County and upstate New York. He noted that while other Republicans who supported impeachment have been reprimanded, they still remain members of the GOP.
"If (Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney) didn't get thrown out of the party, I don't know why we should throw John out," he said. "We gotta treat our people the same."
Outside of the GOP, Katko still has the support of building and construction trade unions in central New York. While he didn't have their support in his initial congressional campaign, several of the unions have backed him for reelection in 2016, 2018 and again last year.
Greg Lancette, president of the Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council, told The Citizen Friday that some of the unions' Washington, D.C.-based parent organizations asked the group to inform Katko that they "appreciate his courage to take the positions that he has."
It's unusual for unions, which traditionally have supported Democratic candidates, to endorse a Republican. Lancette explained that Katko has earned their endorsement by taking a "practical approach" on many relevant issues, such as energy and infrastructure.
"We're still with him," Lancette said. "We do acknowledge that a lot of people, on both ends of the equation politically, are really teeing off on the guy for his actions. It's the curse of public service."
Katko, as he has since he became the first Republican to support impeaching Trump, stands by his vote. He acknowledges that there are people, including leaders of the GOP and Conservative Party, who are disappointed.
But he isn't concerned about his standing in the party or his political future.
"If I was worried about that, I wouldn't have taken the votes I've taken," he said. "That's not my job — to just get reelected. My job is to do what I think is right for my constituents and do what I think is right for the country. If I was worried about that, I wouldn't have done those votes. I would've done what, quite frankly, a lot of my colleagues did to save their seats. That's just not in my DNA."
While the vote has rankled some in central New York, he says GOP leadership in Washington is "fine with me." He was named ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and is one of House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's deputies. He also sits on a leadership council, which was created by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
After the House impeached Trump, he says his office has received hundreds of pieces of mail every day thanking him for his vote. A lot of the correspondence, he says, is from Republicans.
Even though the impeachment vote has received a lot of attention, he thinks there will be issues that can unite the party, such as opposition to some of President Joe Biden's immigration policies. He also noted that any decisions about nominations or primaries won't be made for another year since he's not up for reelection until 2022.
"I'm going to govern and do what I have to do and keep an eye on the fact that I understand people are upset," he said. "And I will continue to engage with them."
