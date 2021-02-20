'Still with him': John Katko gets support from GOP, other groups after impeaching Trump

Even as some party leaders and constituents on social media say they will no longer support Katko, there are others who not only continue to back the four-term congressman but believe he made the right decision to support impeachment.

Michael Luber, who has chaired Katko's hometown GOP committee in the town of Camillus for nearly 10 years, was horrified by what he was on Jan. 6. The rioters who stormed the Capitol acted like animals, he says.

He also recognizes the role Trump played in inciting the attack, not only with his comments at a rally before the mob rushed the Capitol but with his repeated claims of election fraud. For months after Election Day, Trump made false claims about voter fraud and other irregularities. Several courts threw out his legal challenges. Katko was among those who said the now-former president lacked evidence.

"How can anyone say that Trump did not cause this or did not have a hand in causing it or did not anger the crowd? How can anyone think that?" Luber said in an interview with The Citizen. "I have to take a stand like John did, and I'm proud of that stand. I think that it's just too bad that people actually believe that Trump did nothing wrong. It blows my mind."