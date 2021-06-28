Streets are scheduled for resurfacing in Auburn this summer

The contractor for the City of Auburn 2021 Road Improvement Program, Paul F. Vitale Inc., will be milling and repaving more than a dozen city streets. The following streets are on the city's list for work this summer:

The city said Vitale will notify residents with door-hanger notices and no-parking signs ahead of when the work on their street will start. Motor vehicles should be off the street between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. The contractor will help residents with "accommodations for residents to get their vehicles in and out of their driveways to the best of their abilities during all stages of the project."