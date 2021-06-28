Streets are scheduled for resurfacing in Auburn this summer

Construction crews will begin work under the Auburn summer street resurfacing program on Tuesday, the city announced.
The contractor for the City of Auburn 2021 Road Improvement Program, Paul F. Vitale Inc., will be milling and repaving more than a dozen city streets. The following streets are on the city's list for work this summer:
- Quill Avenue from Clymer Street north 700 feet
- Meadowbrook Drive from Ashbaugh Avenue to Valley Drive
- Dunning Avenue from West Clymer Street to Clymer Street
- Garrow Street from Fitch Avenue to Chapman Avenue
- Parker Street from West Genesee Street to Fitch Avenue
- Pleasant Street from Baker Avenue to West Genesee Street
- Orchard Street from Columbus Street to Baker Avenue
- Orchard Avenue from Orchard Street to Washington Street
- Ross Place from West Genesee Street to Woodlawn Avenue
- Fort Street from West Genesee Street to Westlake Avenue
- Easterly Avenue from Chedell Place to Woodruff Place
- Chedell Place from South Street to Easterly Avenue
- Lexington Avenue from West Genesee Street to north end
The city said Vitale will notify residents with door-hanger notices and no-parking signs ahead of when the work on their street will start. Motor vehicles should be off the street between 6:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. The contractor will help residents with "accommodations for residents to get their vehicles in and out of their driveways to the best of their abilities during all stages of the project."
The city reminded residents to be cautious when in a work zone.