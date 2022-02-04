'Strong voice for CNY': Cayuga County Democrats endorse Hochul for NY governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul won the support of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee this week.

The committee voted on Wednesday to endorse Hochul for a full term as governor. Hochul, who was elected twice to serve as the lieutenant governor, ascended to the state's highest office in August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

Hochul is one of three Democrats in the gubernatorial race. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are also vying for the Democratic nomination.

But in Cayuga County, Hochul had an advantage. As lieutenant governor, she visited the county multiple times and developed strong working relationships with local leaders, namely Auburn Mayor Michael Quill.

Dia Carabajal, who chairs the Cayuga County Democratic Committee and endorsed Hochul in December, said her organization is eager to work with the governor to "build a winning coalition."

"As an educator, former school board member and city councilor, I have always known Governor Kathy Hochul to be a fighter on behalf of local communities and a strong voice for central New York," Carabajal said.

The Cayuga Democrats' endorsement was one of three announced by Hochul's campaign on Friday. The Democratic committees in Fulton and Tompkins counties also endorsed Hochul for governor.

Hochul thanked the committees for the support and praised their "strong commitment to upholding Democratic values." She added, "I look forward to working with them to build a New York that works for everyone."

In other news:

• The Cayuga County Democratic Committee endorsed other statewide candidates on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, state Attorney General Letitia James and state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli received the party's backing, according to Carabajal.

Schumer is seeking a fifth six-year term representing New York in the Senate. James is running for a second four-year term as the state's top law enforcement officer. DiNapoli, who was appointed state comptroller in 2007, is running for his fourth four-year term.

The committee has not made any endorsements in congressional races, but is supporting state Sen. John Mannion for reelection in the newly drawn 52nd Senate District.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.