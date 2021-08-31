Study begins to determine whether Fort Ontario should become a national park

Through the comment period, the National Park Service is also seeking any documents related to the fort that may not be publicly available.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow views the national park effort as a great opportunity for the city.

"What a great shot in the arm this would be, economically speaking, for not just Oswego but all of Oswego County and central New York," he said.

Dan Laird, president of the Friends of Fort Ontario, outlined the criteria and believes the fort should be designated as a national park. He highlighted the fort's role in U.S. history — it was used as a military installation during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War and War of 1812. Its use continued into the 20th century during both world wars.

It also has a unique feature in that it was used to house Holocaust refugees from 1944 to 1946. Nearly 1,000 refugees were brought to the site.

"We feel that these historic moments and the fort's rich history make it well worthy of becoming a national park," Laird said.