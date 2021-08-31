Study begins to determine whether Fort Ontario should become a national park

OSWEGO — The National Park Service is moving forward with a study to determine whether Fort Ontario should be designated as a national park.
The special resource study will evaluate Fort Ontario based on four criteria, including whether it contains "nationally significant natural and/or cultural resources" and if it represents a natural or cultural resource not "adequately represented" in the national park system.
To become a national park, Fort Ontario must be "of sufficient size and appropriate configuration" and "capable of efficient administration by the National Park Service." The final requirement is that National Park Service management must be superior to alternative management options.
If the special resource study finds that Fort Ontario meets those four points, the National Park Service can recommend its addition as a unit of the national park system. However, if the staff conducting the staff finds that it fails to meet any of the criteria, the study will end and a negative finding will be reported to Congress.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, who authored the Fort Ontario Study Act that was signed in 2018, to commence the process for possibly designating the fort as a national park, is encouraging residents to participate in a public comment period that will open on Wednesday. The goal of the 60-day comment period, according to the park service, is to gather opinions on adding the fort as a national park system unit and to relay stories about the fort to the study team.
Through the comment period, the National Park Service is also seeking any documents related to the fort that may not be publicly available.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow views the national park effort as a great opportunity for the city.
"What a great shot in the arm this would be, economically speaking, for not just Oswego but all of Oswego County and central New York," he said.
Dan Laird, president of the Friends of Fort Ontario, outlined the criteria and believes the fort should be designated as a national park. He highlighted the fort's role in U.S. history — it was used as a military installation during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War and War of 1812. Its use continued into the 20th century during both world wars.
It also has a unique feature in that it was used to house Holocaust refugees from 1944 to 1946. Nearly 1,000 refugees were brought to the site.
"We feel that these historic moments and the fort's rich history make it well worthy of becoming a national park," Laird said.
With the launch of the special resource study and the public comment period, Katko is excited about the progress. He said that after the public comment period ends, the National Park Service has one year to make its recommendation. It would be up to Congress to advance legislation to add Fort Ontario as a national park service unit.
"This has been on a lot quicker trajectory than I anticipated," Katko said. "To get the news that they're ready to do the public comment period is great because that means they're at the end of the process."
