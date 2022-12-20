Sue Dwyer, longtime Cayuga County clerk, will not run for reelection

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who is the first woman elected to countywide office in the county's history, will not seek reelection in 2023.

Dwyer announced Tuesday that she will not run for a sixth four-year term as county clerk. She was first elected in 2003.

"I love my job, but having worked for a total of 30-plus years in public service (including city, federal and county government), I am excited about shifting my priorities," she said.

As county clerk, Dwyer's responsibilities included overseeing four departments, notably the county Department of Motor Vehicles, and serves as the county's records management officer. She spearheaded a $4 million project to digitize the county's records.

Her mantra, she says, was to provide excellent customer service. Despite usual stereotypes of DMVs, she often touted the local DMV's ability to help county residents in an efficient manner.

"This position is about helping people as well as keeping up with the constant changes in laws and technology," she said.

Before Dwyer was elected county clerk, she managed U.S. Rep. Sherwood Boehlert's Auburn office and was the local liaison for U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh.

When she ran for county clerk in 2003, she defeated Sam DeRosa in the Republican primary and cruised to a general election win over DeRosa, who was on the Conservative and Independence lines, and Democrat Bob Hunter.

It was the last time Dwyer would face opposition for county clerk. She ran unopposed for reelection in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Dwyer will serve the remainder of her term, which expires at the end of 2023. No potential successors have announced their candidacies for county clerk.

"I want to say how proud I am of the many staff members that I have worked with today and throughout my 19 years as county clerk," she said. "I have been extremely fortunate to work with smart, capable people who are truly great public servants."