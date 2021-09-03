SUNY chancellor visits Cayuga Community College, marks 'amazing' return amid pandemic

AUBURN — The end of Cayuga Community College's first week of classes for the fall semester featured a visit by the head of the State University of New York.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras joined CCC President Brian Durant on Friday for a roundtable discussion with a handful of administrators and students. They also toured the main building of the campus.
The hour-long visit marked the return to in-person classes at CCC. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most classes in the 2020-21 academic year moved online. Entering this year, the college decided to return to in-person classes while continuing some online learning.
During the roundtable meeting with Malatras, Durant remarked that it's nice to see the parking lots filling up again as students come to campus for classes.
"We're starting to see more vibrancy on campus," he said. "That is a marked difference from what it was a year ago."
There are COVID-19 protocols in place. An indoor masking requirement is in effect for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, on campus. SUNY is also mandating vaccinations. CCC students must submit information confirming they are vaccinated by Sept. 27. If they aren't vaccinated, then they must be tested weekly until the deadline. After Sept. 27, unvaccinated students will be restricted from CCC and removed from their classes.
Malatras told The Citizen that CCC has a 60% vaccination rate. He expects that they will reach 100% because students and staff want to remain on campus.
"Students aren't really rejecting it," he said. "They're getting it done and they're doing clinics here to get it done." CCC hosted vaccination clinics at its Auburn and Fulton campuses this week.
The benefits of returning to in-person classes were highlighted by Mackenzie Cunningham, a student in CCC's nursing program. She was one of the participants in the roundtable discussion with Malatras.
Cunningham, who is in her second year in the nursing program, told Malatras that this first week of classes was the most time she has been spent on campus since the pandemic began in 2020. Before this semester, she had to be on campus for labs but classes were held online.
Malatras asked Cunningham how it felt to be on campus.
"Amazing," she said. "It's nice because it's not just nursing students. Last semester, because of it being limited to so many people, it was really just nursing students here on campus other than people who had lab components with their classes. It's really nice to see people around."
That's feedback Malatras gets as he travels to SUNY's 64 campuses across New York. Before visiting CCC, he was at Erie and Niagara County community colleges. On Thursday, he visited the University at Buffalo.
At those campuses and others, he says there is a "new energy."
"It was really tough to go around last year to campuses where there were few students," he said. "They really couldn't do much. It's night and day what it's been like. The students are excited to be back. It's palpable. They just want to blurt out how great it is."
