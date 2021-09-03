SUNY chancellor visits Cayuga Community College, marks 'amazing' return amid pandemic

Malatras told The Citizen that CCC has a 60% vaccination rate. He expects that they will reach 100% because students and staff want to remain on campus.

"Students aren't really rejecting it," he said. "They're getting it done and they're doing clinics here to get it done." CCC hosted vaccination clinics at its Auburn and Fulton campuses this week.

The benefits of returning to in-person classes were highlighted by Mackenzie Cunningham, a student in CCC's nursing program. She was one of the participants in the roundtable discussion with Malatras.

Cunningham, who is in her second year in the nursing program, told Malatras that this first week of classes was the most time she has been spent on campus since the pandemic began in 2020. Before this semester, she had to be on campus for labs but classes were held online.

Malatras asked Cunningham how it felt to be on campus.

"Amazing," she said. "It's nice because it's not just nursing students. Last semester, because of it being limited to so many people, it was really just nursing students here on campus other than people who had lab components with their classes. It's really nice to see people around."