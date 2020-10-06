SUNY Cortland pauses in-person classes due to COVID-19 spike

Nearly 2,000 students involved in the community through internships, volunteer activities and other efforts will pause those, too.

Off-campus students could leave and return to their homes, but the school is discouraging that, said Fred Pierce, the college's director of communications. Bitterbaum added those students are being encouraged to reduce their circulation in the community.

Following the two-week period, the Cortland County Health Department and the state Department of Health would evaluate the school’s effort to contain the spread before allowing in-person classes to resume or implementing other measures to contain the virus.

Testing has stepped up since the return to classes as the college has been trying to test 1,000 people a week, Bitterbaum said. It showed little incidence of the virus in on-campus students.

"I think they're finally getting the message," he said Monday. "If we learn of misbehavior, we will come down hard."

Fewer than 100 students have faced disciplinary action, including interim suspensions and dismissals. "Off-campus behavior clearly has to change," Bitterbaum said.