SUNY Oneonta ending in-person classes for fall semester due to COVID-19 outbreak

SUNY Oneonta will end in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester due to a spike in COVID-19 cases affecting nearly 400 students.

The decision, which was made by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, was announced by SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris. Malatras is directing the college to shift to remote learning and to end on-campus housing, although students could request to remain on campus.

"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great," Morris said.

Students who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be asked to sign up for a move-out time from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7, Morris wrote in a letter posted on the college's website. Students who are in isolation or quarantine on campus will remain there until they are discharged by the Otsego County Health Department.

Friday's classes have been canceled to allow students time to begin moving out of campus housing. Students will be issued full refunds for housing costs and prorated refunds for dining plans.