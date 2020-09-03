SUNY Oneonta ending in-person classes for fall semester due to COVID-19 outbreak

SUNY Oneonta will end in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester due to a spike in COVID-19 cases affecting nearly 400 students.
The decision, which was made by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, was announced by SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris. Malatras is directing the college to shift to remote learning and to end on-campus housing, although students could request to remain on campus.
"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great," Morris said.
Students who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be asked to sign up for a move-out time from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7, Morris wrote in a letter posted on the college's website. Students who are in isolation or quarantine on campus will remain there until they are discharged by the Otsego County Health Department.
Friday's classes have been canceled to allow students time to begin moving out of campus housing. Students will be issued full refunds for housing costs and prorated refunds for dining plans.
The cancellation of in-person classes comes four days after Malatras said the campus would be closed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. At the time of the closure, there were 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the school's approximately 6,000 students.
By Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 389, including 100 in one day. There are 100 students who are isolating on campus due to positive test results. Another 54 are quarantined because of direct contact with a positive case.
Many of the cases have been linked to off-campus parties. SUNY Oneonta suspended five students and three campus organizations for hosting the gatherings.
Hartwick College, a private school located near SUNY Oneonta in Otsego County, has reported that two students tested positive for COVID-19. The college announced this week that it would switch to remote classes for a two-week period ending Sept. 15.
Before the colleges resumed classes and students moved in, Otsego County reported 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases in mid-August. It was among the counties with the fewest confirmed cases in the state.
Since the outbreak began, the state set up rapid testing clinics in Oneonta if local residents wanted to be tested. All SUNY Oneonta students are also being tested for COVID-19.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.