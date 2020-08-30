SUNY Oneonta to close campus due to more than 100 COVID-19 cases

SUNY Oneonta will close its campus for two weeks after confirming 105 COVID-19 cases — about 3% of its faculty and student population.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Sunday that COVID-19 testing began after reports of large parties in Oneonta. There were two students, both of whom are off-campus residents, who tested positive last week. By Friday, there were 29 positive cases, most of whom live off campus.
Beginning Friday, the college began testing all students — nearly 3,000 people — for COVID-19.
With the surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Malatras said the campus will be closed for in-person instruction. Together with the state and local health departments, they will assess whether the campus can reopen after two weeks.
The state will set up rapid COVID-19 testing clinics in Oneonta. Any resident of the city can be tested, according to Malatras. The results will be available within 15 minutes. Details about the hotline and clinic locations will be released on Monday. Testing will begin on Wednesday.
"Many of the students, of course, live off campus," Malatras said on a conference call with reporters. "There's a lot of interaction in the community. There's a private college nearby so we want to manage any potential spread and address it immediately."
Hartwick College is located near SUNY Oneonta. Students attending the private college are beginning to move in this weekend. According to the college's website, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its faculty and student population.
Oneonta isn't the only college with a large number of COVID-19 cases. Other schools across the country have reported outbreaks. The University of Alabama announced Saturday that 1,200 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The New York Times is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases on college campuses, and at least eight schools have more than 500 cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said colleges are "a canary in the coal mine."
"If the students act irresponsibly or the precautions are not in place, then the virus will spread and then more dramatic action is going to have to be taken and needs to be taken," Cuomo said. "If there is an outbreak on a college, it's a concern for the college but it's also a concern for that local community and for the state."
At SUNY Oneonta, students weren't tested upon returning to campus. They were required to quarantine for a week before moving in. Students from states that are on New York's travel advisory would have to quarantine for 14 days.
But off-campus parties posed the biggest problem. Malatras announced that five students and three campus organizations have been suspended for holding the parties.
"We understand students are coming back. We understand people want to party," Malatras said. "But individual responsibility plays into the collective good. So your individual actions have enormous consequences on everyone else in your college community."
