SUNY Oneonta to close campus due to more than 100 COVID-19 cases

Hartwick College is located near SUNY Oneonta. Students attending the private college are beginning to move in this weekend. According to the college's website, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its faculty and student population.

Oneonta isn't the only college with a large number of COVID-19 cases. Other schools across the country have reported outbreaks. The University of Alabama announced Saturday that 1,200 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The New York Times is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases on college campuses, and at least eight schools have more than 500 cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said colleges are "a canary in the coal mine."

"If the students act irresponsibly or the precautions are not in place, then the virus will spread and then more dramatic action is going to have to be taken and needs to be taken," Cuomo said. "If there is an outbreak on a college, it's a concern for the college but it's also a concern for that local community and for the state."