The State University of New York is ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students at its 64 campuses, including Cayuga Community College.

SUNY released updated guidance that will take effect beginning with courses over the summer. Instead of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, the university system is "strongly encouraging" students to get the vaccine and receive updated booster shots.

An advisory committee consisting of doctors and public health experts recommended ending the vaccine mandate. The state Department of Health was also involved in the decision.

The announcement follows President Joe Biden's action on Monday to sign legislation ending the national COVID-19 public health emergency.

"The safety of SUNY's students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us," SUNY Chancellor John King said. "Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students."

The vaccine mandate was the target of criticism. In February, the Cayuga County Legislature passed a resolution urging SUNY to end the requirement. Some lawmakers blamed the mandate for declining enrollment at Cayuga Community College, which has campuses in Auburn and Fulton. But the decreased number of students at Cayuga and other community colleges is part of a trend that began before the pandemic.

Legislators also complained that the mandate only applied to students. Faculty and staff were not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SUNY's COVID vaccine mandate began in 2021, months after the vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In September 2021, SUNY announced that compliance with the requirement reached 99.5% among its student population. The students who did not comply with the requirement were mostly commuters at community colleges.