SUNY to offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to students

SUNY's announcement came on the same day New York opened eligibility to all residents age 16 and older. Adults age 18 and older can get any of the three approved vaccines, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 350,000 SUNY students were sent emails reminding them of their eligibility. The messages include links to vaccine facts, directions for making a vaccination appointment and health guidelines.

With college-aged residents eligible for the vaccine, SUNY issued a reminder about social media campaigns to encourage all students to get vaccinated. Students can post a photo or video with the hashtags #ItsYourTurn and #KnowYourVax. The goal of the campaigns is to address misinformation about the vaccine.

SUNY is also asking students to share why they're getting vaccinated. Katie Prior, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, said she received the vaccine because she wants to be back on campus in the fall.

"I want to be able to see my friends safely, and I want to be able to attend my classes in person so I can get the hands-on learning that I've been missing," Prior said.