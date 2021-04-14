SUNY Upstate experts on Katko tele-town hall: COVID-19 vaccines effective, safe

"When you look at all vaccines, most vaccines don't achieve that number," Thomas said. "So it's really incredible."

Anderson highlighted the importance of the vaccines, especially as new variants emerge that can threaten the progress of the vaccination effort. In New York, nearly 40% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. One-quarter of residents have been fully vaccinated.

However, the variants could fuel a potential fourth wave of the virus. Anderson said one variant, B117, has been found in 44% of positive cases in the U.S., up from 4% in January. There has been increased transmission in certain parts of the country, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest. There are also more cases among young people.

"We're really at a unique and critical point," Anderson said. "The vaccines do offer us a path to return to some normalcy."

During the question-and-answer period, there was a range of queries from Katko's constituents. One caller from Auburn asked about the mRNA technology and the long-term effects of the vaccine. Anderson said they have heard those concerns. She described mRNA as a "temporary code that gets into your cell, and then that mRNA is destroyed." It doesn't get into your DNA, she added, and it doesn't remain in your body for a long period.