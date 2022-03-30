SUNY Upstate gets $780K for mental health research

SUNY Upstate Medical University will receive more than $780,000 in federal funding to support mental health research, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Wednesday.

The funding — $786,432 — was available through the National Institute of Mental Health, a division within the National Institutes of Health. According to Katko, SUNY Upstate will use the grant to fund a study conducted by the university's Laboratory of Behavioral and Psychiatric Genetics on genetic factors that contribute to schizophrenia.

Katko, who co-chairs the Mental Health Caucus in the House of Representatives, said the study could help medical professionals better identify and treat schizophrenia, which affects between 0.25% to 0.64% of Americans.

"In Congress, I've been a strong advocate for funding to advance mental health treatment, and I'm proud this funding will help provide researchers with the necessary resources to develop a fuller understanding of these disorders," he said.

Since taking office in 2015, Katko has prioritized improving mental health services in central New York. Shortly after joining Congress, he launched a task force to develop ideas for addressing pediatric mental health in the region. The task force issued recommendations in 2017.

Katko has authored or cosponsored several bills in Congress to bolster mental health services and end the stigma. One bill that passed last year would quadruple annual funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. He also successfully advocated for Medicare to expand coverage of mental telehealth services.

During his four terms in Congress, Katko has been recognized for his work on mental health issues. In 2016, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presented him with its Allies in Action Award. The award is given to members of Congress "who have made important contributions toward preventing suicide."

