Survey hopes to find central New York broadband gaps

Central New Yorkers are encouraged to respond to a regional survey aimed at finding gaps in broadband internet service and determining the affordability of existing options.

Central New York Regional Planning Board, which serves Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, hired CC Technologies of Rochester to conduct the survey. ECC works with communities across the state to develop solutions to broadband internet access issues.

The confidential survey asks residents and businesses to identify gaps in broadband access and to provide information on the affordability of their current internet service and what they would be willing to spend to access broadband.

Data will be used to seek state and federal funds to expand access to broadband internet.

Tom Bardenett, junior planner for the Central New York Regional Planning Board, said Friday that the study was funded by the CARES Act federal stimulus program last year.

Madison County had such a study conducted on its own in 2019 and it is applying for federal funds to enact improvements based on its survey results, which inspired the regional study, Bardenett said.