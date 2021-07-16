Susman outraises Budelmann by 4-to-1 margin in race for Cayuga County surrogate judge

Dia Carabajal, the new chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, gave $100.

"I'm inspired and humbled by the outpouring of support," Susman said in a statement. "It proves that my message to the people of Cayuga County is resonating. Every day I'm knocking doors, engaging with so many members of our community, and the momentum is growing."

Budelmann contributed $3,000 to his campaign, according to his filing. He also received financial support from local Republicans.

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign donated $500. Cayuga County Legislator Paul Pinckney gave $125. Budelmann also received a $125 donation from David Gould, a former Cayuga County sheriff who is running for county legislature this year. Cayuga County Conservative Party Chairman David Pappert chipped in $100.

Budelmann has the support of a police union in his bid for surrogate court judge. Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82 donated $500.