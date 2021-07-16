 Skip to main content
Susman outraises Budelmann by 4-to-1 margin in race for Cayuga County surrogate judge
ELECTIONS

Susman outraises Budelmann by 4-to-1 margin in race for Cayuga County surrogate judge

Susman

Manford Benjamin “Ben” Susman, a 2021 Cayuga County surrogate court judge candidate, poses with his wife, Maggie (Johengen) Susman, and their children, Bodin, 4, and Ruby, 2.

 Alaina Davis Photography

Ben Susman opened his campaign for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge by raising more than $40,000 — nearly four times the amount raised by his opponent, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann. 

Susman, a Democrat, reported $40,331 in contributions, spent $5,330 and has $35,000 in the bank. The filing covers a six-month period that began in mid-January. 

Susman, an Auburn attorney, launched his campaign for surrogate judge in February. 

Budelmann, a Republican, raised $11,579 and spent $465. His closing balance was $11,113. 

The fundraising haul for Susman is significant. He received more than 200 contributions, many of which were small-dollar donations. Records show he contributed $3,500 to his own campaign. 

Susman's notable donors include two Auburn attorneys, Rome Canzano and Dennis Sedor. Sedor gave $2,500 and Canzano contributed $1,800. 

Some local elected officials also donated to Susman's campaign. Cayuga County Legislator Keith Batman chipped in $200. Another county legislator, Elane Daly, gave $100. 

Two Republicans crossed party lines to support Susman. Fred Cornelius and Timothy Kerstetter, both of whom serve on the Owasco town council, are listed as donors. Kerstetter contributed $125, while Cornelius donated $100. 

Dia Carabajal, the new chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, gave $100. 

"I'm inspired and humbled by the outpouring of support," Susman said in a statement. "It proves that my message to the people of Cayuga County is resonating. Every day I'm knocking doors, engaging with so many members of our community, and the momentum is growing." 

Budelmann contributed $3,000 to his campaign, according to his filing. He also received financial support from local Republicans. 

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign donated $500. Cayuga County Legislator Paul Pinckney gave $125. Budelmann also received a $125 donation from David Gould, a former Cayuga County sheriff who is running for county legislature this year. Cayuga County Conservative Party Chairman David Pappert chipped in $100. 

Budelmann has the support of a police union in his bid for surrogate court judge. Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82 donated $500. 

Budelmann and Susman are vying for the seat held by Cayuga County Surrogate Judge Mark Fandrich. Fandrich announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year. He opted not to run because, at 67, he is nearing the state's mandatory retirement age (70) for judges. Surrogate judges serve 10-year terms. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

