Syracuse Hancock International Airport is one of four New York airports awarded funding through a program created under the bipartisan infrastructure law that was signed in 2021.

The four airports in Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo and Syracuse will receive nearly $25 million, with $8.6 million for the Syracuse airport to replace its terminal's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, siding and windows. The project is part of the airport's sustainability initiative to boost energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The airports in Binghamton and Buffalo will each get $7 million. Buffalo's project is similar Syracuse's, while will use the funds to renovate its terminal, replace HVAC equipment and expand the exterior canopy.

Albany airport has been awarded $2 million to rehabilitate its traffic control tower.

The grants were available through the Airport Terminal Program that is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who played a pivotal role in crafting the legislation, supported the funding for New York's airports.

"From Buffalo to Albany to Binghamton to Syracuse, the (bipartisan infrastructure law) is giving our upstate airports the lift they need to fly higher than ever before," Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "This major nearly $25 million federal investment will help these much-needed renovations for modern airport terminals take off."

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who also pushed for passage of the infrastructure law, said she advocated for the legislation "to provide funding like this to airports from Albany to Buffalo." She added, "I'll keep working to make sure that every airport has the resources it needs to modernize its facilities and enhance safety."

The infrastructure law included $5 billion for the competitive grant program to support airport terminal projects. In the first year of the program, the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport was awarded more than $5 million.