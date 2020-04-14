Syracuse airport gets nearly $13M in coronavirus stimulus funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Syracuse Hancock International Airport is one of several New York airports that will receive a share of more than $411 million in coronavirus stimulus funds from the federal government.

The central New York airport will get more than $12.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The emergency aid will support operations and replace lost revenue, according to the department.

Jason Terreri, executive of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, said the funding will help ensure "we are in the best position to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 virus."

Airlines and airports have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a steep decline in air travel over the last month.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus measure — the CARES Act — also increased the federal share to 100% for Airport Improvement Program grants. Syracuse Hancock International Airport has received funding through that program in the past.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee whose district includes the Syracuse airport, said the additional funding for the airport will help it limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is imperative Syracuse Hancock International Airport has the resources it needs to protect travelers and our central New York community from the threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Katko, R-Camillus, said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.