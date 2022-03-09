Syracuse airport lands low-cost carrier offering flights to Charleston, Las Vegas

A low-cost carrier founded by David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue and three other airlines, is coming to Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Beginning June 10, Breeze Airways will offer year-round, twice-weekly nonstop service between Syracuse and two cities — Charleston, South Carolina, and Las Vegas. The airline will use AirBus A220 planes with between 120 and 140 seats.

"I know both Las Vegas and Charleston will be huge hits with travelers from the Syracuse area," Neeleman said. "Come fly with us and we'll keep adding more flights and more cities."

Prior to the announcement on Tuesday, Neeleman met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York. Schumer urged Neeleman to bring Breeze Airways service to Syracuse.

Neeleman and Schumer aren't strangers to each other. When Neeleman led JetBlue, he visited Syracuse with Schumer to announce the carrier was coming to the airport.

"This tremendous new air service will help Syracuse's economy reach new heights and as prospects of central New York's cutting-edge tech industry soar this additional service will help accelerate the region's pandemic recovery," Schumer said.

Breeze Airways is the latest low-cost carrier to offer service at Syracuse airport. After a years-long effort to attract Southwest Airlines to the airport, the airline announced last year that it would provide service between Syracuse and Baltimore-Washington International Airport and weekly flights to Orlando. Southwest has since added seasonal nonstop service to Tampa.

With the addition of Breeze Airways, the Syracuse airport now offers 29 nonstop destinations to travelers.

"Nonstop service from Syracuse to Charleston connects our travelers to one of the top vacation destinations in the country, while nonstop service from Syracuse to Las Vegas expands our destination map the farthest west it has gone in decades," said Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

