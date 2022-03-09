 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
TRANSPORTATION

Syracuse airport lands low-cost carrier offering flights to Charleston, Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Breeze Airways

A Breeze Airways plane.

 Business Wire

A low-cost carrier founded by David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue and three other airlines, is coming to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. 

Beginning June 10, Breeze Airways will offer year-round, twice-weekly nonstop service between Syracuse and two cities — Charleston, South Carolina, and Las Vegas. The airline will use AirBus A220 planes with between 120 and 140 seats.

"I know both Las Vegas and Charleston will be huge hits with travelers from the Syracuse area," Neeleman said. "Come fly with us and we'll keep adding more flights and more cities." 

Prior to the announcement on Tuesday, Neeleman met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York. Schumer urged Neeleman to bring Breeze Airways service to Syracuse. 

Neeleman and Schumer aren't strangers to each other. When Neeleman led JetBlue, he visited Syracuse with Schumer to announce the carrier was coming to the airport. 

"This tremendous new air service will help Syracuse's economy reach new heights and as prospects of central New York's cutting-edge tech industry soar this additional service will help accelerate the region's pandemic recovery," Schumer said. 

People are also reading…

Breeze Airways is the latest low-cost carrier to offer service at Syracuse airport. After a years-long effort to attract Southwest Airlines to the airport, the airline announced last year that it would provide service between Syracuse and Baltimore-Washington International Airport and weekly flights to Orlando. Southwest has since added seasonal nonstop service to Tampa. 

With the addition of Breeze Airways, the Syracuse airport now offers 29 nonstop destinations to travelers. 

"Nonstop service from Syracuse to Charleston connects our travelers to one of the top vacation destinations in the country, while nonstop service from Syracuse to Las Vegas expands our destination map the farthest west it has gone in decades," said Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How playing an instrument can help your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News