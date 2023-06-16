Syracuse Hancock International Airport will receive the largest share of more than $23.4 million in federal funding to improve airfield safety.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the grants for 13 New York airports. Syracuse will get nearly $9.3 million to rehabilitate taxiway lighting.

"Syracuse Hancock International Airport proudly serves as the safe, secure and efficient gateway to central New York and beyond," said Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. "We greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Gillibrand, Senator Schumer and all congressional leaders who continue to advocate for funding to maintain critical airport infrastructure such as our taxiways."

The funding is provided through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

Large and small New York airports were awarded grants. The Greater Binghamton Airport will receive $6.4 million for safety improvements. Long Island MacArthur Airport is getting $2.7 million to rehabilitate its terminal, while Buffalo-Niagara International Airport will receive nearly $1.5 million to update its master plan.

"From Buffalo to Binghamton to Syracuse to Long Island, our local airports are gateways to the world, and I am proud to deliver this $23-plus million in federal funding that will give New York travelers the modern facilities they deserve and to help our economies soar and reach new heights," Schumer said.

Gillibrand also highlighted how the funding will benefit New York airports. She visited Syracuse Hancock International Airport in January to announce a separate grant — $2.5 million to establish a centralized communications system within the airport.

"(Airports) need to be safe, modern and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades," Gillibrand said. "I'm proud to be delivering these funds and I'll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports."