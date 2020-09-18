Syracuse woman says Balter is 'out of touch' on bail reform in Katko for Congress TV ad

Balter has expressed support for the state's bail reform law because it would eliminate the economic disparities in the system. She has said that under the old system, people charged with the same crimes who could afford bail were released from jail, while those who didn't have the financial resources remained behind bars.

In Shellman's case, he apparently lacked the funds to post bail because he wasn't released until after the new law took effect in January — nine months after he was arrested. But if he had the funds, he would've been released earlier.

Payne closes the ad by saying she's voting against Balter because her policies are "very dangerous."

The state-level bail reform law has been the main theme in a few ads released by Katko's campaign. An ad released earlier this month stated that Balter supports the release of "violent criminals." Balter denied the claim.

The ads are an indication that it's a close race between Katko, a three-term congressman, and Balter, who is challenging Katko for the second time. Most polls show that the candidates are either tied or separated by two or three points. One political forecaster (Politico) rates the race a toss up. Others say it leans or tilts Republican.

