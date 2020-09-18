Syracuse woman says Balter is 'out of touch' on bail reform in Katko for Congress TV ad

Jennifer Payne blames New York's bail reform law for the release of her daughter's killer — and she thinks Democratic candidate Dana Balter is on the wrong side of the issue in the 24th Congressional District race.
Payne, of Syracuse, appears in the latest television ad released by Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign. Her daughter, Sarah Tombs, was shot and killed in April 2019. Darien Shellman, Tombs' boyfriend, admitted to accidentally shooting Tombs in their apartment.
After the shooting, Shellman was charged with manslaughter. A judge set bail at $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. But after the state's bail reform law took effect in January, he was released from jail. The law eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felony offenses.
At the time, accidental homicides weren't considered bail-eligible offenses. State lawmakers have since amended the law to make "all charges alleged to have caused the death of a person" eligible for bail, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Payne, who advocated for the change, says in the ad for Katko's campaign that her daughter's boyfriend was released from jail "for no other reason other than bail reform."
"He should've never been let out," she added.
The ad then shifts the focus to Balter. Payne, who says she's a registered Democrat, says Balter is "out of touch" because "she has no idea what these kind of policies do."
Balter has expressed support for the state's bail reform law because it would eliminate the economic disparities in the system. She has said that under the old system, people charged with the same crimes who could afford bail were released from jail, while those who didn't have the financial resources remained behind bars.
In Shellman's case, he apparently lacked the funds to post bail because he wasn't released until after the new law took effect in January — nine months after he was arrested. But if he had the funds, he would've been released earlier.
Payne closes the ad by saying she's voting against Balter because her policies are "very dangerous."
The state-level bail reform law has been the main theme in a few ads released by Katko's campaign. An ad released earlier this month stated that Balter supports the release of "violent criminals." Balter denied the claim.
The ads are an indication that it's a close race between Katko, a three-term congressman, and Balter, who is challenging Katko for the second time. Most polls show that the candidates are either tied or separated by two or three points. One political forecaster (Politico) rates the race a toss up. Others say it leans or tilts Republican.
