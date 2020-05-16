Syracuse's Howie Hawkins closer to securing Green Party presidential nod after NY win

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting ballot access, he acknowledged it has been difficult to get on the ballot in some states. They are urging states to allow them to appear on the ballot. Vermont accepted their request. Illinois denied it, but the Greens challenged the decision and won.

The shutdown caused by the public health crisis led to a shift in how Hawkins interacts with voters. Instead of holding in-person events and traveling across the country, he's been using Skype, Streamyard and Zoom to share his message.

"I'm probably talking to more people than I would've setting up meetings in different towns and cities and talking to people face to face," he said. "In a way, it's worked out good for us given that we have to reach voters one on one."

While the campaign tactics may be different, the platform isn't. Hawkins is proposing a Green New Deal that consists of an economic bill of rights and a green economy reconstruction program. The measures would include a basic income guarantee, universal prekindergarten and child care, free public college, an interstate high-speed rail system and an interstate renewable electricity system.

He also supports establishing an interstate high-speed internet system, zero-waste recycling and green manufacturing.